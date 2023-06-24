Man dies in accident

Our Correspondent

Muktsar: A man lost his life while other person got injured in a collision between a car and a motorcycle on the Gidderbaha-Malout highway on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Pala Singh and the injured as Rupinder Singh, both from Thehri village here. Sources said a woman was driving the car which hit the motorcycle and dragged it up to 50 m. TNS

Hotelier attacked, robbed

Abohar: A hotelier, Pal Singh of Sukhchain village, was allegedly attacked by three bikers who stopped him on Seetogunno Road when he was returning home on Thursday night. The victim, who was hospitalised later, said unidentified bikers hit him with sticks and snatched Rs 9,000 before fleeing. The police have started investigation. OC

Biker dies in mishap

Abohar: A biker died on the spot after his two-wheeler collided with a mini-truck near the Killianwali bypass here on Friday afternoon. Witnesses said the mini-truck dragged the bike up to few metres and the rider got crushed. The deceased was identified as Diwan Chand of Shergarh Bodiwala village of Malout.