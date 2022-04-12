Man dies of ‘drug overdose’

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur: A man belonging to Jaimal Singh Wala village died allegedly due to drug overdose on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Gurpreet Singh. Baldev Singh, father of the deceased, said, “My son allegedly took heavy dose of drug and went inside his room. When he didn’t come out, we checked the room and found him dead.” OC

BSF recovers 1 kg heroin

Ferozepur: The 136 battalion of the BSF has recovered 1- Kg heroin near Border Outpost Jagdish. The jawans observed suspicious movement of three farmers working across the fencing. During the search, the jawans found fresh digging marks under a tree and recovered four packets of heroin. TNS

3 kg contraband seized at IB

Tarn Taran: The police and the Border Security Force in a joint operation recovered five packets of heroin (3.79 kg) from across the barbed fencing.

The consignment was hidden in the land belonging to Balkar Singh, a resident of Naushehra Dhalla village. OC

5 peddlers nabbed

Abohar: The police have seized 14 kg of poppy husk from Bharat Bhushan, a resident of Malout, and Munshi Singh, a resident of Bhucho Mandi. A total of 10-kg poppy husk has been seized from Gurdeep Singh and Kamaljit Singh Padhri of Ferozepur. Surinder Jat, a resident of Suratgarh, was apprehended with 5-kg poppy husk. The accused have been booked under the NDPS Act.