Man dies of drug overdose

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, March 12

A body, with a syringe stuck in the left arm, was found by some passers-by in Mahilpur. The victim was identified as 32-year-old Abdul Khan and the police were informed about it. After reaching the spot, the police took the body into custody and conducted preliminary probe.

On search, drug pills were recovered from his pocket.

SHO Jaswant Singh informed the deceased’s mother, who said her son had been addicted to drugs for the last few years and was undergoing treatment at the de-addiction centre in the Civil Hospital, Garhshankar. She said that the deceased was survived by three daughters.

ASI Balveer Singh said action the police had recorded the statement of the family.