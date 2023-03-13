Man dies of drug overdose

Hoshiarpur, March 12
A body, with a syringe stuck in the left arm, was found by some passers-by in Mahilpur. The victim was identified as 32-year-old Abdul Khan and the police were informed about it. After reaching the spot, the police took the body into custody and conducted preliminary probe.
On search, drug pills were recovered from his pocket.
SHO Jaswant Singh informed the deceased’s mother, who said her son had been addicted to drugs for the last few years and was undergoing treatment at the de-addiction centre in the Civil Hospital, Garhshankar. She said that the deceased was survived by three daughters.
ASI Balveer Singh said action the police had recorded the statement of the family.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India's 'The Elephant Whisperers' wins Oscar for Best Documentary
Director dedicates award to 'motherland India'
Delhi farmhouse owner's wife alleges husband once said he would use 'blue pills and Russian girls to do away with Satish Kaushik'
Delhi farmhouse owner owned actor Rs 15 crore, initiate poli...
30 injured as private bus overturns in Haryana's Bahadurgarh
All the injured, said to be from Delhi, were returning from ...