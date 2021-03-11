Ice cream seller dies of drug 'overdose'

Moga, August 21
A 35-year-old migrant allegedly died of an overdose at Dharamkot today.
The deceased has been identified as Prakash Lal Sain of Judail village in Rajasthan. Prakash had been selling ice cream for the past 15 years, said Sampat Lal Sen, the deceased’s uncle, in a statement recorded with the police.
Prakash got addicted to “chitta” after he came in touch with local youths. “We asked him to to leave the company of spoiled youths, but he did not listen to us. Yesterday, his friends gave him an overdose of drugs after which he was found dead in the fields,” said Sampat. A case has been registered under Section 304 of the IPC against 10 persons.
