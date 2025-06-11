Man dies of ‘poisoning’, wife booked

Shivtar Singh (40) lost his life, while his wife Khushmandeep Kaur and parents, Surjit Singh and Jaswinder Kaur, fell ill after allegedly consuming some poisonous substance at Gurusar village in the Gidderbaha subdivision on Monday night. The condition of Surjit and Jaswinder is critical, while that of Khushmandeep is stable. The police have booked the deceased’s wife following a complaint by his brother Jagtar Singh. The complainant alleged that Khushmandeep administered poison to the entire family.

