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Home / Punjab / Man dies of suspected drug overdose in Fazilka , 2 held

Man dies of suspected drug overdose in Fazilka , 2 held

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Praful Chander Nagpal
Tribune News Service
Fazilka, Updated At : 04:06 PM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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A 42-year-old man died of a suspected drug overdose in Panjawa village of Abohar subdivision in Fazilka district. Two persons have been arrested for allegedly supplying drugs to the deceased.

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The deceased has been identified as Sukhjinder Singh, alias Kala, a resident of Panjawa village. In his statement to the police, his brother, Pragat Singh, said Sukhjinder was friends with Prem Kumar and Nishan Singh, both residents of the same village.

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Sukhjinder left his house on the morning of August 16 but did not return. Following this, his family members launched a search.

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Paramjit Singh Droga, SHO, Khuian Sarwar police station, told The Tribune that Sukhjinder’s body was found at Nishan Singh’s house on Monday evening.

The family has alleged that the accused supplied the drug dose to Sukhjinder Singh.

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The SHO said the accused were arrested immediately and would be produced before a Judicial Magistrate on Tuesday evening. They have been booked under Section 105 (culpable homicide) and Section 3(5) (joint criminal liability) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The police are also investigating the source from which the accused procured the drugs and to whom they allegedly supplied them, the SHO said.

Sukhjinder is survived by his wife and two daughters. He was the sole breadwinner of the family.

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