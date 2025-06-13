Man duped of Rs 59L, 6 booked

The Fazilka police have booked six persons, including two women, for allegedly duping a man of Rs 59.08 lakh on the pretext of sending his brother to the US.

Parvinder Singh of Behak Khas village alleged the accused had promised to send his brother Sharan Deep Singh to the USA, but they did not do so. Those booked in the case have been identified as Raghuveer Singh, alias Tinku, his wife, their son Karan Sher Singh, residents of Dhippan Wali village, Sunil Kalyan, his wife, and Pardeep Rana Salwan, all residents of Karnal.

They have been booked under Section 13(1) of the Punjab Prevention of Human Smuggling Act and various sections of the BNS.