Man ends life, 1 booked

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 20

Perturbed over escaping of minor daughter with a local youth, a man ended his life by consuming some poisonous substance at the Kartar Nagar locality in Chheharta here on Friday.

Sub-inspector (SI) Surjit Singh said as per the complaint, deceased’s daughter escaped with a youth identified as Sunny of Kartar Nagar two days ago. He felt insulted and ended his life by consuming some poisonous substance yesterday, the SI said.

The deceased used to run a non-veg eating joint at Chheharta Chowk. He was rushed to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital where he died while under treatment.

The police have registered a case against youth. The body of the deceased was handed over to the family after an autopsy.