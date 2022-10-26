Man ends life, three booked

Muktsar: The police have booked three persons for abetment to suicide after a rice miller, Sunny Jindal, ended his life by jumping into a canal. He and the suspects were relatives and partners in the rice mill. Sunny’s father alleged that his brother-in-law, Birbal Dass, and his sons — Vivek Sheel Bansal and Vikas Deep — harassed his son. TNS
1 killed in road accident
Chamkaur Sahib: A 35-year-old man died in a road accident, here on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Sohan Singh of Chaunat village. SHO Rupinder Singh said Sohan died on the spot when a car collided with his motorcycle near Pipal Majra village. oc
One held with poppy husk
Abohar: The police have held Sukhdev Singh of Pakka Arniwala village and seized 42-kg poppy husk from him. His car has been impounded and he has been sent to a two-day custody.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Putin monitors practice launches of ballistic, cruise missiles by Russia's nuclear forces amid heightened tensions with West
The maneuvers follow Putin's warning about his readiness to ...
Nuclear option should not be resorted to by any side: Rajnath to Russian Defence Minister amid Ukraine tensions
Said the crisis should be resolved through dialogue and dipl...
NIA grills Afsana Khan for 5 hours in Sidhu Moosewala murder case; Punjabi singer goes live on Instagram to clarify
Calls out netizens for trolling her over using the late sing...
Congress chief M Kharge forms 47-member Steering Committee; includes Gandhis, Manmohan Singh
Most of the members of the last CWC have been retained in th...
Height of U-turn, says BJP on Kejriwal's demand for Lakshmi, Ganesha images on currency notes
Said Kejriwal trying to divert attention from his party’s “a...