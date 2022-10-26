Man ends life, three booked

Our Correspondent

Muktsar: The police have booked three persons for abetment to suicide after a rice miller, Sunny Jindal, ended his life by jumping into a canal. He and the suspects were relatives and partners in the rice mill. Sunny’s father alleged that his brother-in-law, Birbal Dass, and his sons — Vivek Sheel Bansal and Vikas Deep — harassed his son. TNS

1 killed in road accident

Chamkaur Sahib: A 35-year-old man died in a road accident, here on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Sohan Singh of Chaunat village. SHO Rupinder Singh said Sohan died on the spot when a car collided with his motorcycle near Pipal Majra village. oc

One held with poppy husk

Abohar: The police have held Sukhdev Singh of Pakka Arniwala village and seized 42-kg poppy husk from him. His car has been impounded and he has been sent to a two-day custody.

