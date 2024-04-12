Man, father nabbed for killing woman

Muktsar, April 11
The district police today claimed to have solved the murder of a woman by arresting her lover and his father of Sarawan Bodla village here.
Muktsar SSP Bhagirath Singh Meena said a woman, Kirna Devi, was found dead in a foodgrain storage tank at her residence at Sarawan Bodla village on Tuesday.
“Satnam was a cousin of the deceased. He doubted her character, and so he along with his father strangled her. The deceased had been living separately from her husband,” the SSP said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Narendra Modi may attend Swiss peace meet on Ukraine
To be held back to back with G7’s Italy summit in June
6 schoolkids die in Haryana mishap
22 hurt; ‘drunk’ driver, Mahendragarh school principal among...
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau rakes up Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing at hearing on poll interference
Says his govt committed to defending rights and freedom of a...
‘Matter of grave concern’: Supreme Court on misuse of social media to distort proceedings
Slaps contempt notice on Assam politician