Man, father nabbed for killing woman

Muktsar, April 11

The district police today claimed to have solved the murder of a woman by arresting her lover and his father of Sarawan Bodla village here.

Muktsar SSP Bhagirath Singh Meena said a woman, Kirna Devi, was found dead in a foodgrain storage tank at her residence at Sarawan Bodla village on Tuesday.

“Satnam was a cousin of the deceased. He doubted her character, and so he along with his father strangled her. The deceased had been living separately from her husband,” the SSP said.

