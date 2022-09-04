Man flees from police custody

Tribune News Service

Gurdaspur, September 3

An accused, Ashish Masih, a resident of Ghot Pokhar village of Gurdaspur district, who was found to be in possession of a hand grenade last year managed to trick a team of the Gurdaspur police before escaping.

He was among seven persons who were reportedly arrested by the police in April in connection with seizure of four hand grenades and a tiffin bomb at Salempur Araya village on the Kalanaur road in December last year. The police had registered a case under Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Explosives Act against unknown persons at that time.

The cops were taking Masih for a check-up in an Amritsar health facility when he fled.

SSP Deepal Hilori said departmental action had been initiated against four policemen who were escorting him.