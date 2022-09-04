Man flees from police custody

Gurdaspur, September 3
An accused, Ashish Masih, a resident of Ghot Pokhar village of Gurdaspur district, who was found to be in possession of a hand grenade last year managed to trick a team of the Gurdaspur police before escaping.
He was among seven persons who were reportedly arrested by the police in April in connection with seizure of four hand grenades and a tiffin bomb at Salempur Araya village on the Kalanaur road in December last year. The police had registered a case under Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Explosives Act against unknown persons at that time.
The cops were taking Masih for a check-up in an Amritsar health facility when he fled.
SSP Deepal Hilori said departmental action had been initiated against four policemen who were escorting him.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nitish to visit Delhi to forge Opposition unity
Expected to meet Kejriwal, OP Chautala
Ahead of poll, BJP-JJP panel to sort out 'friction points'
JJP minister Babli had accused govt of graft
After Punjab, poll bug bites Himachal Pradesh doctors
Two specialists resign, another on his way out, record 12 wo...
VK Bhawra shifted, Gaurav Yadav to continue as officiating Punjab DGP
Former DGP posted Chairman of Punjab Police Housing Corporat...