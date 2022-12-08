Man found dead at orchard

Tribune News Service

Muktsar: An elderly man was found dead at an orchard on the Kingra-Ghumiara village road in Malout sub-division. The deceased, Harjinder Singh of Ferozepur district, who worked as a fruit contractor, was found lying dead in the orchard on Wednesday. Harjinder was attacked with a sharp weapon. TNS

Sarari pays homage to martyrs

Chandigarh: Defence Services Welfare Minister Fauja Singh Sarari on Wednesday paid homage to martyrs on occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day. On December 7 every year, citizens across India express their gratitude to the Armed Forces, pay homage to martyrs and donate towards welfare of ex-serviceman, widows and their wards. TNS

Tax relief for taxi operators

Chandigarh: Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said tax exemption was provided to contract and stage carriage private bus operators keeping in mind the slowdown in regular work caused due to pandemic and now the government is considering to give tax exemption to the taxi operators for the same period. TNS

Advisory to fish farmers

Chandigarh: Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said in view of the winter season, fish farmers of the state have been asked to maintain the water level in ponds at 6-7 feet to protect aquaculture from any disease.

