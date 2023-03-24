Man found dead at ‘Qaumi Insaaf Morcha’ site in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, March 24

An unidentified dead body of a man was found at the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha site near the YPS chowk on Friday.

Police said the body was found in a tent after foul smell started emanating from it. The inmates informed the police today evening after which the body was shifted to the mortuary of Phase-6 hospital in Mohali.

Police said the body may be at least two-three days old and was in a decomposed state. Police are investigating the matter.

“The exact cause of the death would be known after post mortem. The man appears to be in his forties and is possibly from Jagraon area. His family members will confirm his identity,” said a senior police officer.

Under the banner of Qaumi Insaaf Morcha, people from various parts of Punjab have been holding protests and laying siege to YPS chowk near the Mohali-Chandigarh border since January 7.

Morcha leaders Gurcharan Singh, Dilsher Singh and Balwinder Singh were among seven people who had been booked by the Chandigarh Police in the February 8 violent clash incident.

People from across the state have set up tents on the road near the YPS chowk in Mohali. The protesters are seeking the release of prisoners, including Balwant Singh Rajoana, a convict in former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh assassination case, and Devinderpal Singh Bhullar, a 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict. They are also seeking justice in the 2015 sacrilege and police-firing incidents in Faridkot.