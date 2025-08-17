Man found in drug-induced state in Hamira; police take action

A video circulating widely on social media showing a man in an apparent drug-induced state in Hamira village has led to police action. The Kapurthala police have apprehended the individual, confirming he was under the influence of drugs and is slated for hospital admission. An FIR has also been registered in connection with the incident.

The viral footage shows the man stooped on the road. First seen slumped against a wall on the road, then fidgeting with plants and sitting near an electric meter. Throughout the video, he appears unsteady, wavering and speaking incoherently.

This incident highlights ongoing concerns about drug abuse in the Kapurthala region, particularly in the Subhanpur-Hamira-Boot-Dogranwal belt, which is known for drug-related activities. The viral videos of individuals affected by drugs have repeatedly raised alarms about public health.

SHO Subhanpur, Aman Nahar, stated, "We have initiated proceedings under Section 27A of the NDPS Act in the case. Treatment of other such men have also been initiated by us in the past."

The police have confirmed that the man will receive medical treatment.