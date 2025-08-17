DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Man found in drug-induced state in Hamira; police take action

Man found in drug-induced state in Hamira; police take action

A video which has gone viral shows him unsteady, wavering and speaking incoherently
article_Author
Aparna Banerji
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:48 PM Aug 17, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

A video circulating widely on social media showing a man in an apparent drug-induced state in Hamira village has led to police action. The Kapurthala police have apprehended the individual, confirming he was under the influence of drugs and is slated for hospital admission. An FIR has also been registered in connection with the incident.

Advertisement

The viral footage shows the man stooped on the road. First seen slumped against a wall on the road, then fidgeting with plants and sitting near an electric meter. Throughout the video, he appears unsteady, wavering and speaking incoherently.

This incident highlights ongoing concerns about drug abuse in the Kapurthala region, particularly in the Subhanpur-Hamira-Boot-Dogranwal belt, which is known for drug-related activities. The viral videos of individuals affected by drugs have repeatedly raised alarms about public health.

Advertisement

SHO Subhanpur, Aman Nahar, stated, "We have initiated proceedings under Section 27A of the NDPS Act in the case. Treatment of other such men have also been initiated by us in the past."

The police have confirmed that the man will receive medical treatment.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts