Man from Punjab's Gurdaspur held at Delhi airport for carrying 50 cartridges in his baggage

New Delhi, January 3

A 45-year-old man from Punjab has been detained at Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital for carrying 50 cartridges in his baggage, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, Gurinder Singh, a resident of Gurdaspur, was detained while he was on his way to boarding an Amritsar-bound Vistara Airlines.

Officials said that during the screening of his luggage, security personnel noticed the image of live ammunition. So his bag was referred for a physical check.

A total of 50 cartridges were recovered from his handbag. He did not have a valid licence for carrying the ammunition, they said.

An FIR has been registered under the Arms Act and an investigation taken up, they said.

