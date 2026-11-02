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Home / Punjab / Man from Punjab’s Tarn Taran run over by train in Canada

Man from Punjab’s Tarn Taran run over by train in Canada

According to available information, Simranjeet had been living in Canada for over five years and was working in the trucking industry

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Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:34 AM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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The man, identified as Simranjeet Singh, reportedly left his home on October 31 but did not return. Representative image: iStock
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A 28-year-old man from Patti in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district, identified as Simranjeet Singh, died after being run over by a train in Brampton, Canada.

According to available information, Simranjeet had been living in Canada for over five years and was working in the trucking industry.

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He reportedly left his home on October 31 but did not return. When he failed to answer repeated phone calls, his friends and acquaintances began searching for him. They were subsequently informed that Simranjeet had been run over by a train.

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