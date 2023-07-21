Man gets 10-yr imprisonment for rape

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, July 20

About five years after the Faridkot administration recovered Rs 90 lakh from a man convicted in a rape case and paid it to the victim as compensation, a court today sentenced the girl’s 57-year-old father to 10 years in prison on the charge of sexual assault.

In May 2012, the kidnapping of a minor girl and her rape by an influential youth and his associates had sparked off massive protests in Faridkot.

The court had in May 2013 awarded life imprisonment to main accused Nishan Singh and sentenced nine others to seven years in jail for conspiracy and assisting in the crime. The High Court had also ordered Nishan to pay Rs 90 lakh as compensation to the victim and her family in 2018.

The same year, in September, the Faridkot police registered a sexual abuse case against the girl’s father under Sections 376 and 506 of the IPC. The complainant was a 27-year-old woman, who had accused him of sexually exploiting her on the pretext of getting her a government job.

Fearing a public backlash, since the allegation was against the father of a girl whose rape had triggered massive protests, the Faridkot police registered a case only after a probe that lasted a month. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by an SP-rank woman officer was constituted to probe the charges, which found him prima facie guilty of the offence.

The accused, Ashwani Kumar Sachdeva, was found guilty of rape and molestation by the District and Sessions Court on Thursday. He has been awarded 10 years in jail and fined Rs 10,000, according to Kimat Singh, the public prosecutor in the case.

