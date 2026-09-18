Man gets death sentence for sexual assault, murder of 5-year-old boy in Hoshiarpur

The Additional Sessions Judge, Hoshiarpur, Manpreet Kaur, today awarded death penalty to Manke Yadav, a migrant labourer from Uttar Pradesh, for the abduction, sexual assault and murder of five-year-old Harvir Singh in Deep Nagar in September 2025.

Yadav was produced before court through video-conferencing from the Ludhiana jail. The court had earlier convicted him in the case, and arguments on the quantum of sentence were heard today before the death sentence was pronounced.

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According to the prosecution, Harvir was playing outside his house in Deep Nagar on September 9, 2025, when he was abducted. His body was recovered the following day from a cremation ground at Purhiran.

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The post-mortem examination confirmed sexual assault and death due to strangulation. The police subsequently arrested Yadav during the investigation.

The trial was conducted on a fast-track basis. The court's verdict comes after the victim's family and local residents had been seeking stringent punishment in the case.