Man gets life sentence for killing 7 family members

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, March 2

The District and Sessions Judge, Jatinder Kaur, has awarded life imprisonment to Balwinder Singh, a resident of Alamshah village of the district, for drowning seven members of his family, who were travelling with him in a car, into the Gang canal in 2019.

According to the first information report (FIR), Balwinder took his mother, son, brother, brother’s wife and their three children, in a car from their village to Achariki village to seek blessings of a religious preacher on September 26, 2019.

On way back home, Balwinder Singh drove the car towards the Gang canal and jumped out of the vehicle as it rolled into the water body, near Jadwala Mirasangla village, resulting in death of all of the seven occupants

by drowning.

Initially, the convict tried to prove the incident as an accident, but during investigation and trial he was exposed and the court sentenced him to the life imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000.

According to information, Balwinder’s wife had died earlier. As he hated his family members so he hatched a plot to kill all of them.