Man, grandson seriously injured after house roof collapses in Abohar

A 65-year-old man and his 18-year-old grandson were seriously injured after the roof of their kutcha house collapsed following continuous rain in the Nai Abadi area of Abohar on Thursday. After receiving preliminary treatment, they were referred to AIIM-Bathinda.

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A neighbour, Karan, said residents rushed to the spot after hearing a noise and found that the roof of the house had caved in. The two victims, identified as Subhash Chander and his grandson Shivam, were trapped under the debris.

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Local residents rescued them and shifted them to the Civil Hospital, Abohar. Doctors said Subhash suffered fractures in both legs, while Shivam sustained serious head injuries. Both were referred to AIIMS-Bathinda.

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Family members of the injured have demanded adequate compensation from the administration.

According to residents, the continuous rainfall had weakened the condition of the kutcha house, leading to the collapse of its roof.