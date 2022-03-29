Man gunned down at Nawanshahr petrol pump

Nawanshahr, March 28

About two weeks after the killing of international kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambiyan at a tournament in Jalandhar’s Mallian village, another daylight murder rocked Nawanshahr today.

Makhan Kanga (30) was shot dead allegedly by six armed men on Phillaur-Rahon road around 7.30 am.

SP Sarabjit Singh Bahia said Makhan was staying with his in-laws at Garcha village for the past few days as his house at Kang village was under construction. “As Makhan stopped at a petrol station to get his scooter refuelled, the masked assailants riding a Safari SUV fired at least 15 rounds at him, killing him on the spot,” the SP added.

Bahia said it appeared to be a case of personal rivalry as the victim too had several criminal cases pending against him. He said the preliminary probe didn’t indicate a gang war, but the police were probing all angles. A case under Section 302 of the IPC has been registered.

Makhan was said to be a close aide of Nawanshahr Congress ex-MLA Angad Singh Saini who, in a social media post, called the victim his “younger brother”. Saini condemned the killing and raised questions on the state’s law and order situation. — TNS