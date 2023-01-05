Man gunned down in Ludhiana village

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 4

In a broad daylight murder, two armed persons barged into a house at Bardeke village near Jagraon and shot dead Paramjit Singh (45), an electrician.

The assailants fired four bullets, killing him on the spot. There were reportedly three persons who came in a car and two of them entered the victim’s house.

The incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the house.

After the incident, a Facebook post by Jaspreet Singh, who claimed to be Arsh Dalla, took the responsibility for the murder. In the post, he said Paramjit had been murdered as he had “mentally harassed” a person at Minia village due to which he had “committed suicide”.

The post was also tagged to Davinder Bambiha group and Jaipal Jassi group. Notably, Dalla, a native of Moga, is a gangster-turned-terrorist based in Canada.

SSP (Rural) Harjeet Singh said it appeared that old enmity was the cause of the murder.

The police had got some clues about the persons who committed the murder, he said.

When asked about the FB post, the SSP said a probe was on to explore this angle.