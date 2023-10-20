Man guns down parents, brother in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 19

A man shot his father, mother and brother here today and fled the spot. The murder took place at Tower Enclave, Phase 3, Jalandhar. The deceased have been identified as Jagdeep Singh, his wife Amritpal Kaur and Gagandeep Singh.

While a property dispute is suspected to be the cause, the police said they were not sure of the reason. A police party of the Lambra police station and senior officials of Jalandhar rushed to the site.

SHO of the Lambra police station Aman Saini said, “The killer is the second son of the family. The deceased have been identified as the murderer’s parents and brother. The cause of the murder is yet to be ascertained as the investigation has just started.”