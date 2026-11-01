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Home / Punjab / Man hacks teenager to death with axe over daughter’s harassment in Muktsar

Man hacks teenager to death with axe over daughter’s harassment in Muktsar

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Muktsar, Updated At : 01:07 AM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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Jashanpreet Singh, victim
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A 19-year-old boy was allegedly hacked to death with an axe by a man who suspected him of harassing his daughter in Channu village, falling under the Lambi Assembly constituency in Muktsar district, on Saturday morning.

The deceased, identified as Jashanpreet Singh, was attacked on the throat with an axe around 8.45 am while riding his motorcycle on the outskirts of the village. He died on the spot.

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Acting on a complaint by the victim’s mother, Navneet Kaur, the Lambi police registered a murder case against the accused, Maninder Singh.

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Lambi Station House Officer (SHO) Jasvir Singh said the preliminary investigation suggested that the accused was upset over the boy allegedly harassing his daughter for some time.

“He allegedly murdered the boy this morning. The axe used in the crime has been recovered. The accused will be arrested shortly,” the SHO said.

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Sources said the accused and the deceased belonged to different communities. They added that efforts had earlier been made to resolve the dispute through mediation in the village.

Jashanpreet’s father had died some time ago and his family owned a medical store in neighbouring Bidowali village, they added.

Asked whether the incident was a suspected case of honour killing, the SHO said, “We have not yet received any statement in this regard. We came to know on Saturday that the boy had been harassing a girl.”

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