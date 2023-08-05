Man held for bid to extort Rs 10 lakh

Tribune News Service

Ropar, August 4

The police have arrested a resident of Lucknow for trying to extort money from son of a politician and three others in Nangal.

The accused has been identified as Ayush Kanojia, who was produced before the court, which sent him to a judicial custody.

According to sources, Kanojia informed the police that he wanted to buy a bike from the money. It also came to the fore that the accused was hired by a political party for paper work and had stayed in Ropar in March.

On July 28, an FIR was lodged at the Ropar police station alleging that son of a senior politician received three calls. The caller claiming to be a gangster had demanded Rs 10 lakh. Ropar SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said a case under Sections 385 and 306 of the IPC had been registered against Kanojia.

#Nangal #Ropar