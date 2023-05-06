Man held for contractor's murder

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 5

The Patiala police have arrested the assailant who had shot dead government contractor Darshan Singla (56) of Sunam on Thursday.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Patiala Mukhwinder Singh Chhina today said they arrested the assailant, identified as Pawan Bajaj, alias Rinku, within six hours of the crime. He said the reason behind the murder was professional rivalry among the two.

Chhina said, “The assailant was arrested him from nearby Rauni village. The officials seized a motorcycle and a .32 bore licensed revolver.”