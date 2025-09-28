DT
PT
Man held for demanding goonda tax

Tribune News Service
Ropar, Updated At : 07:12 AM Sep 28, 2025 IST
The Ropar police have arrested gangster Inderpal Singh for allegedly trying to extort “goonda tax” from stone crusher owners in Nangal and Anandpur Sahib subdivisions in the name of AAP leaders from Delhi. He was produced before a judicial magistrate in Nangal who remanded him in police custody for two days on Saturday.

The stone crusher owners of Nangal and Anandpur subdivisions had complained to Nangal DSP Kulvir Singh Thakkar on August 19 that a person, claiming to be acting on behalf of the AAP central leadership, was demanding Rs 4 per cubic feet “tax” on the material sold by them. He told them that the amount would go to the AAP central leadership, they alleged. They named the person as Inderpal Singh and also provided his mobile phone number, voice recordings and vehicle number to the police.

The DSP said Inderpal Singh of Hardoshani road in Gurdaspur was arrested from Gurdaspur on Friday evening. He would be produced before a judicial magistrate, he added.

