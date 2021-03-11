Man held for duping coloniser of Rs 6 lakh

Our Correspondent

Abohar, April 24

The police have arrested Suresh Ghanchi, alias Bhaira, from Pali and recovered Rs 5 lakh that he allegedly deposited with a cricket bookie in Neemuch in Madhya Pradesh.

IO Kuldeep Charan said Ghanchi had duped Sriganganagar-based coloniser Mukesh Shah of Rs 6 lakh.

Sunil Goyal, an accountant of Shah, had submitted a complaint with the police in this regard. Ghanchi had allegedly called up Sriganganagar police station in charge and taken Shah’s phone number by posing as an IPS officer. Later, he rang up Shah posing as a former District Collector and said his acquaintance was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai and he urgently needed Rs 16 lakh. Shah arranged Rs 6 lakh through his brother Soham, who was in Mumbai. Ghanchi collected the money and switched off his phone.

A case had been registered under Sections 420 and 120-B of the IPC and Sections 66-C and 66-D of the IT Act against Ghanchi. —