Man held for illegal mining in Fazilka

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, May 11

Fazilka police have arrested one Baldev Singh, a resident of Chak Kheowala Bodla village, on allegation of illegal sand mining and confiscated a tractor-trailer laden with 200 sq ft of sand in Gattianwali Jattan village here.

