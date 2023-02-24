Man held for nephew's murder

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, February 23

The Bhawanigarh police have arrested a man for the alleged murder of his nephew in Phumanwal village.

“Devinder Singh, brother of deceased Sarbjit Singh has alleged that his uncle Gurjant Singh first drank liquor with his brother and then murdered him by repeatedly hitting him on the head with a brick while on the night of February 19. Later, the accused threw the body at the village carcass dump. About the reasons, family said that two years back, the victim had a fight with accused. We are conducting further investigations” said Surendra Lamba, Sangrur SSP.