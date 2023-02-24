Man held for nephew's murder

Sangrur, February 23
The Bhawanigarh police have arrested a man for the alleged murder of his nephew in Phumanwal village.
“Devinder Singh, brother of deceased Sarbjit Singh has alleged that his uncle Gurjant Singh first drank liquor with his brother and then murdered him by repeatedly hitting him on the head with a brick while on the night of February 19. Later, the accused threw the body at the village carcass dump. About the reasons, family said that two years back, the victim had a fight with accused. We are conducting further investigations” said Surendra Lamba, Sangrur SSP.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM’s ‘kabr versus kamal’ offensive against Congress in poll-bound Meghalaya
‘They say ‘Modi teri kabr khudegi’; people say ‘Modi tera ka...
India abstains in UN General Assembly on Ukraine resolution
Resolution, given its inherent limitations, would not have h...
Hindenburg report on Adani: Supreme Court refuses to gag media
Not going to issue any injunction ever against media, says a...
Congress authorises party president Mallikarjun Kharge to nominate CWC members
The decision to go in for the nomination mode instead of hol...
Radical preacher Amritpal Singh's aide Lovepreet released from Amritsar jail
The preacher's supporters, some of them brandishing swords a...