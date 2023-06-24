Man held for stalking woman on Mumbai-Chandigarh flight

Mohali, June 23
The police arrested a Chandigarh resident for allegedly stalking a 54-year-old woman during a flight from the Mumbai airport to Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Chandigarh, on Thursday.
The police said the woman complained that the 40-year-old suspect stalked her at the Mumbai and Chandigarh airports and clicked her picture during the flight.
The woman lodged a complaint at the Mohali airport police station and the suspect was arrested.
