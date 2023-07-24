Amritsar: Man held in drugs case; linked to Akali Dal, says AAP

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 23

The CIA staff of the Amritsar police today arrested alleged Akali leader Tejbir Singh for his links with drug peddlers. He was arrested from Nangli village.

His name cropped up during the interrogation of Gurjit Singh of Housing Board Colony, who was arrested three days ago with 110-gm heroin and Rs 3 lakh drug money. Tejbir was produced before the duty magistrate, who sent him to two-day police custody. According to the police, his links with gangsters — Balwinder Singh, alias Donny, and Portugal-based Manpreet Singh Mannu — were also being investigated.

Though the local police were tightlipped over his arrest, a police official said Tejbir was also injured in a gang war at a private hospital on the Majitha road that had led to the killing of another notorious gangster Rana Kandowalia in August 2021.Tejbir remained associated allegedly with the Student Organisation of India of SAD. During interrogation, Gurjit had told the police that he procured the contraband from Tejbir. AAP spokesperson Malvinder Kang alleged that Tejbir had direct links with SAD chief Sukhbir Badal and senior Akali leader Bikram Majithia.

Meanwhile, SAD leader Virsa Singh Valtoha rebutted the allegations and said Tejbir was SOI district president, Amritsar, in 2021 just for a week and later the body was dissolved. He said after gang war, in which Kandowalia was killed and he was injured, the SAD had parted its ways. He alleged that he was currently right hand of AAP leader Baldev Singh Miadian.