Man held under POCSO Act

Tribune News Service

Abohar: Hindumalkot DSP Sanjeev Chauhan said that Kale Khan (25) had been arrested in a case registered on April 27. A minor girl, who was allegedly kidnapped on April 20, was found at his house after five days. The victim was held captive and raped. A medical exam was conducted and a case of kidnap and rape under the IPC and POCSO Act had been registered. OC

Cabinet meet tomorrow

Chandigarh: The meeting of the Punjab Cabinet will be held in Mansa on Saturday. After the Cabinet meeting, the government will also hold its ‘Sarkar Aapke Dwar’ programme there, said Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Thursday. — TNS

Rs 1 lakh for fire victims

Muktsar: Cabinet Minister Dr Baljit Kaur on Thursday gave Rs 1 lakh to three families of Malout town who suffered financial loss in a fire that broke out on Wednesday. The fire was reported near a railway crossing, which the minister visited. TNS

Meeting on Nangal flyover

Chandigarh: To speed up the construction work and ease the woes of local residents and commuters, Public Works Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO will preside over the next meeting regarding the progress of the Nangal flyover on June 14. This was decided in the weekly review meeting. TNS

Smart ration depots soon

Chandigarh: Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak held a meeting on Thursday and ordered that the smart ration depots be started as soon as possible to provide ration to the masses. TNS

Cops nab man for molestation

Abohar: The police have arrested Kuldeep Singh of Dhani Kadaka Singh who was booked under Sections 354 and 454 of the IPC on Tuesday. A 19-year-old girl had alleged that Kuldeep barged into her house and tried to molest her. He fled when she started shouting for a help. OC

Rs 1L, revolver, mobile robbed

Muktsar: Some masked miscreants on Thursday robbed Rs 1 lakh, a revolver and a mobile phone from a house at Sahib Chand village in the Gidderbaha Assembly segment after tying the hands and mouth of Sukhjinder Kaur, wife of Jaswinder Singh. The robbers threatened the woman that they would kill her two-year-old son if she raised an alarm.