Man held with 1 kg opium

Muktsar: The police claimed to have arrested a man with one-kg of opium from Kabarwala village on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Jaspreet Singh, a resident of Ludhiana. A case under various sections of the NDPS Act has been registered. TNS
Truck carrying paddy seized
Muktsar: The Market Committee Malout seized a truck allegedly carrying 900 bags of paddy from Kattianwali village on Wednesday. The truck driver managed to flee from the spot. TNS
NCC camp held at Ropar
Ropar: Various activities were organised in EBSB-2 camp for the NCC cadets here. EXPA provided 2 days training under CADET programme.
