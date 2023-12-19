Man held with 2 kg of heroin

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, December 18

The Nawanshahr police today arrested a 35-year-old man and recovered 2 kg heroin and Rs 1,02,000 drug money from his possession. The suspect, identified as Jaskaranjit Singh, alias Karan of Poonia village, Banga, was arrested from his village while he was going to supply heroin to the nearby places.

While patrolling the area, CIA Incharge Avtar Singh apprehended him. As per information, the alleged smuggler worked at a tattoo shop and used to supply drugs in Banga, Balachaur and Nawanshahr. During the investigation, it was revealed that he already had cases related to drugs, rape, murder and arms registered against him.

Police sources said, “They both met in the Ludhiana jail and since being released, Jaskaranjit met him again on social media last year and had been taking consignments from him.”

