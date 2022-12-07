Man held with 40-gm heroin

Our Correspondent

Muktsar: The Kabarwala police claims to have arrested a man and seized 40-gm heroin and Rs 1.64 lakh drug money from him. The police said a man was intercepted near Pakki Tibbi village on Monday and during frisking, narcotics and drug money was recovered from his possession. The suspect has been identified as Ranjit Singh of Amritsar. A case has been registered. TNS

Two drug peddlers arrested

Abohar: A police team led by Sub-Inspector Rohtash Poonia on Monday seized 50gm smack by from two persons as they got off from a bus at Inter-State Bus Terminal Sriganganagar. The suspects, Raj Kumar Parmar and Dashrath Chandervanshi, who had come from Shyamgarh in Madhya Pradesh were held and a case under the NDPS Act was registered. OC

Lucky escape for passengers

Muktsar: A private bus overturned near Khunad Khurd village on Muktsar-Gidderbaha Road after its driver lost control over wheels due to dense fog on Tuesday morning. Luckily, passengers escaped with minor injuries. Sources said the bus driver was trying to save a tractor coming from opposite direction. TNS

Varsity bars 30 students

Ferozepur: Taking cognisance of the alleged mass copying case on August 7 in two examination centres here, the UMC Branch of Panjab University has reportedly debarred 30 students of Dev Samaj College for Women here as a disciplinary measure. OC

Locals protest delay

Ferozepur: Hundreds of locals and members of various NGOs on Tuesday came together to protest over an inordinate delay in setting up of PGI satellite centre here. Rakesh Kumar Babli, chief, Punjab Gaushala Mahasangh, said the region needed better healthcare.

#Muktsar