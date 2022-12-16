Man held with illegal arms

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, December 15

The police have arrested one person and seized four .32 bore country-made pistols and 10 rounds of bullets from his possession. The suspect, Mohit Kumar of Talwandi Sabo, had allegedly brought these from Madhya Pradesh.

Kumar was earlier held with 6 pistols and 84 rounds of bullets in 2020 in the Sardulgarh area of Mansa district.

Addressing a press conference here, Bathinda SSP J Elanchezhian said, “After getting a tip-off, a police team arrested Kumar area at the Santpura road near the Sirhind canal area. Kumar has a criminal history and had been booked under the NDPS Act and imprisoned for 10 years in 2018. After serving four years in prison, he was out on bail.”