Man held with illegal weapon

Our Correspondent

Muktsar: The police on Friday arrested a man with an illegal pistol and six live cartridges from Barkandi Road here. The suspect has been identified as Sukhpal Singh, alias Sukha, a resident of Bhullar village. A case under the Indian Arms Act has been registered in this regard. TNS

110 gm of heroin seized

Abohar: A team led by Hanumangarh SHO Dinesh Saran on Friday seized 110-gm heroin from Sonu Singh of Pareek Colony, who was stopped and searched on the mega highway. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against him. OC

Mankirt Aulakh ‘quizzed’

Mohali: Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh took to social media to inform his fans in Dubai that he had to cancel his show due to some “technical reasons”. Later, reports emerged that he was reportedly quizzed at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Chandigarh, by NIA on Friday evening. In December 2022, Aulakh appeared before a SIT in connection with murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala. TNS

Robbery at petrol station

Abohar: Four armed miscreants robbed Rs 27,690 from a petrol pump in Ramsara village on Thursday night. Manager Sonu Yadav said the culprits pointed a pistol at salesman Kaka Singh and stole the day’s proceeds. OC

15-gm heroin seized

Abohar: The police have seized 15-gm heroin by intercepting a motorcycle here. A case was registered under the NDPS Act against Sikander Singh. OC

Clerk caught taking bribe

Chandigarh: The Vigilance Bureau on Friday nabbed a clerk, Rajesh Kumar, posted at Nagar Council Kurali, SAS Nagar district, for accepting a bribe of Rs 8,000. TNS

Schools of eminence

Sangrur: The district authorities will upgrade eight government schools to schools of eminence. “We have started the process to convert selected government schools to schools of eminence,” said DC Jitendra Jorwal. TNS

Truck destroyed in fire

Abohar: A truck carrying small wood blocks and husk was gutted as it caught fire on Thursday night on the Bishanpura-Seetogunno road near Abohar.