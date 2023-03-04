 Man held with illegal weapon : The Tribune India

BRIEFLY

Man held with illegal weapon

Man held with illegal weapon

Photo for representation. File photo



Our Correspondent

Muktsar: The police on Friday arrested a man with an illegal pistol and six live cartridges from Barkandi Road here. The suspect has been identified as Sukhpal Singh, alias Sukha, a resident of Bhullar village. A case under the Indian Arms Act has been registered in this regard. TNS

110 gm of heroin seized

Abohar: A team led by Hanumangarh SHO Dinesh Saran on Friday seized 110-gm heroin from Sonu Singh of Pareek Colony, who was stopped and searched on the mega highway. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against him. OC

Mankirt Aulakh ‘quizzed’

Mohali: Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh took to social media to inform his fans in Dubai that he had to cancel his show due to some “technical reasons”. Later, reports emerged that he was reportedly quizzed at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Chandigarh, by NIA on Friday evening. In December 2022, Aulakh appeared before a SIT in connection with murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala. TNS

Robbery at petrol station

Abohar: Four armed miscreants robbed Rs 27,690 from a petrol pump in Ramsara village on Thursday night. Manager Sonu Yadav said the culprits pointed a pistol at salesman Kaka Singh and stole the day’s proceeds. OC

15-gm heroin seized

Abohar: The police have seized 15-gm heroin by intercepting a motorcycle here. A case was registered under the NDPS Act against Sikander Singh. OC

Clerk caught taking bribe

Chandigarh: The Vigilance Bureau on Friday nabbed a clerk, Rajesh Kumar, posted at Nagar Council Kurali, SAS Nagar district, for accepting a bribe of Rs 8,000. TNS

Schools of eminence

Sangrur: The district authorities will upgrade eight government schools to schools of eminence. “We have started the process to convert selected government schools to schools of eminence,” said DC Jitendra Jorwal. TNS

Truck destroyed in fire

Abohar: A truck carrying small wood blocks and husk was gutted as it caught fire on Thursday night on the Bishanpura-Seetogunno road near Abohar.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Amritsar

Days after Ajnala incident, Amritpal Singh meets Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh in Amritsar

2
Punjab

Governor Banwarilal Purohit addresses Budget Session of Punjab Assembly as Congress stages a walkout

3
Nation

Karnataka BJP MLA's son caught taking bribe; Lokayukta raids house, recovers Rs 6 crore

4
Haryana

17 killed in 3 road accidents in Haryana

5
Diaspora

Two Sikh truck drivers in New Zealand take boss to Human Rights Commission over racial abuse; had called all Sikhs ‘terrorists’

6
Diaspora

Separated during Partition, Sikh family reunites after 75 years at Kartarpur Sahib, thanks to social media

7
Entertainment

2 men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling its wall

8
Punjab

Punjabi singer Mankirat Aulakh ‘quizzed’ by NIA at Chandigarh airport

9
Nation

Supreme Court Collegium recommends names of 5 judicial officers, 2 advocates for appointment as Gujarat High Court judges

10
Trending

How did Nithyananda's 'nation' Kailasa, a fictional country, reach UN? Clarifies 'persecuted by India' remark, blames anti-Hindus

Don't Miss

View All
Two men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling wall, held
Entertainment

2 men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling its wall

Visitors can continue applying for work permits inside Canada without leaving country
Diaspora

Visitors can continue applying for work permits inside Canada without leaving country

Did I swallow it? Kerala woman rubbishes medical report on scissor in her stomach
Trending

Did I swallow it? Kerala woman rubbishes medical report on scissors in her stomach

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record
Nation

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record

'Why me, I was star performer for the month’, asks laid off Google India employee; his post goes viral
Trending

'Why me, I was star performer for the month', asks laid-off Google India employee; his post goes viral

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in year
Chandigarh

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in Chandigarh in year

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests
Haryana

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests

Top News

Russia wants India, China to have friendly ties: Sergey Lavrov

Russia wants India, China to have friendly ties: Sergey Lavrov

Beijing: Resolve all issues, not just LAC

Beijing: Resolve all issues, not just LAC

Quad members to sharpen focus on tackling terror

Quad members to sharpen focus on tackling terror

Punjab Budget Session: Spat over ‘my govt’ reference during Governor’s Address

Punjab Budget Session: Spat over ‘my govt’ reference during Governor’s Address

Old Pension Scheme from April 1, Himachal Cabinet gives approval

Old Pension Scheme from April 1, Himachal Cabinet gives approval


Cities

View All

Amritpal Singh meets Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh in Amritsar

Days after Ajnala incident, Amritpal Singh meets Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh in Amritsar

Multi-level parking at old sabzi mandi may end parking woes

Barricades aggravate traffic chaos at Putlighar Chowk

Drug abuse remains a challenge, says DIG Border Range

Batala SSP initiates probe against AAP leader

Christians demand burial ground, stage dharna at DAC

Bathinda: Christians demand burial ground, stage dharna at DAC

AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta’s police remand extended by four days

Bathinda: Tubewell connections declared illegal, farmers block Amritsar road

Don’t keep cotton stalk in fields after harvesting crop, Malwa farmers told

Registration of non-EVs not banned, UT tells HC

Registration of non-EVs not banned, UT tells HC

Bees attack protesting sarpanches

Commuters bear the brunt of stir

Chandigarh mulls uniform tariff for ambulance service in city

Chandigarh Administration to allot 95 liquor vends on March 15, bidding from March 6

Critical AIIMS patients can be shifted to Delhi govt hospitals: L-G VK Saxena

Critical AIIMS patients can be shifted to Delhi govt hospitals: L-G VK Saxena

Okhla landfill site to be cleared by ’23: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

8 hurt in stampede triggered by blaze at Delhi’s Sultanpuri slum

Meritorious students, schools felicitated

Targeted by snatchers, woman, 8-year-old killed in Tanda

Targeted by snatchers, woman, 8-year-old killed in Tanda

Jalandhar MC razes 50 illegal shops

Ex-MLAs meet Police Commissioner

BJP protests excise policy in Jalandhar, demands CBI probe

Latifpura oustees camp at AAP leader’s house

Puneet Bains gang member held with 2 illegal weapons

Puneet Bains gang member held with 2 illegal weapons

Biometric attendance introduced at MC offices

Government schools to be teacher surplus in 2 yrs: Minister

MC seals commercial property for tax default

Man killed by friends over dispute at village

Three ‘release’ contaminated water into Ghaggar, booked

Three ‘release’ contaminated water into Ghaggar, booked

Civic body employees to begin 'no-work' protest from Monday

BJP demands CBI inquiry into excise policy of state government

Guest faculty of colleges seek pending salaries

DC inaugurates solar power plant