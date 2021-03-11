Man held with two firearms in Fatehgarh Sahib

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 15
The police claimed to have arrested a suspect allegedly involved in supplying of illegal weapons to criminals and recovered a revolver and a pistol, besides cartridges from him. Harpreet Singh, alias Happy, a resident of Balhari Kalan, is facing five criminal cases. He used to source weapons from UP.
DSP Manjeet Singh said the police got a tip-off that he was to deliver weapons in the district. The DSP said the police recovered a .32 revolver and four cartridges. After preliminary interrogation, the police further recovered a .32 pistol and cartridges that he had allegedly snatched on April 26 from Sekhon Majra in Morinda. He said a case under Sections 25, 7, 8 and 54/59 of the Arms Act had been registered.
