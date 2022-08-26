Pathankot: Man, his mother held for thrashing wife

Pathankot, August 25
The police have nabbed the husband and mother-in-law of a middle-aged woman who was allegedly thrashed publicly at Gharota village. A video of the incident went viral, following which SSP Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh ordered an inquiry.
The SSP said, “Two days ago, a middle-aged man mercilessly beat up his wife over a minor dispute. Her mother-in-law was also involved. The woman, who was in acute pain, was dumped on the roadside.”
A passer-by, who recorded the video, administered first-aid to the woman and informed the police. A PCR vehicle reached the site and took the victim to the civil hospital.
An FIR under Sections 323, 342 and 34 of the IPC has been registered against the two suspects at the Sadar police station.
According to the SSP, a local court has sent the duo to two-day police remand.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
US suspends 26 Chinese flights in response to China flight cancellations
The decision will affect flights by Xiamen, Air China, China...
Sonali Phogat's PA, his aide held for murder after autopsy report reveals injuries
May recommend CBI probe: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar
Hate crime: US woman arrested after racist rant, assault on Indian- Americans
Video of woman had gone viral in which she is abusing Indian...
Contingency plans by Canadian universities as student visas delayed
Refusal rate 60% | Session from September