Pathankot: Man, his mother held for thrashing wife

Tribune News Service

Pathankot, August 25

The police have nabbed the husband and mother-in-law of a middle-aged woman who was allegedly thrashed publicly at Gharota village. A video of the incident went viral, following which SSP Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh ordered an inquiry.

The SSP said, “Two days ago, a middle-aged man mercilessly beat up his wife over a minor dispute. Her mother-in-law was also involved. The woman, who was in acute pain, was dumped on the roadside.”

A passer-by, who recorded the video, administered first-aid to the woman and informed the police. A PCR vehicle reached the site and took the victim to the civil hospital.

An FIR under Sections 323, 342 and 34 of the IPC has been registered against the two suspects at the Sadar police station.

According to the SSP, a local court has sent the duo to two-day police remand.

#pathankot