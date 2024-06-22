Man hurt in shooting outside jail in Ferozepur

Ferozepur, June 21
One person, identified as Lalit Kumar, alias Lalli, sustained bullet injuries following the shooting by three motorcycle-borne persons outside Central Jail, here.
The incident took place around 7.40 pm when Lalli along with his two associates was awaiting outside the Central Jail to receive his friend, who was getting released on bail. Suddenly, three motorcycle-borne persons arrived there and fired three rounds towards them in which Lalli got injured. He was rushed to a private hospital where his condition is said to be critical.
Lalli himself has a criminal record and been reportedly booked in a number of cases related to attempt to murder besides the Arms Act. Recently, he was released on bail.
As soon as the matter was reported, senior officials, including SP (D) Randhir Kumar reached the spot and took stock of the situation. The SP said the police had started its investigation and were checking the CCTVs to get information about the assailants.
