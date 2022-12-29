 Patiala man immolates himself, blames DSP, 3 other cops in viral video : The Tribune India

Patiala man immolates himself, blames DSP, 3 other cops in viral video

Was facing gambling cases, had contested Assembly poll as Ind

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 28

Alleging harassment at the hands of three police personnel and a DSP-level officer, a Patiala man, who contested the recent Punjab Vidhan Sabha poll as an Independent and lost, today died by suicide by setting himself on fire at his office in the Sanauri Adda area. In a video that has gone viral, he has named the three police personnel, but not the DSP.

Till the filing of the report, family members and local BJP leaders were holding a protest against the police, demanding the “arrest and an FIR against the guilty police personnel”. They had started a dharna. No senior officer was willing to comment on the issue.

Faced police brutalities: Victim

I had only heard about police brutalities during the terrorism days, but I have faced these myself. —Gurmukh Singh (42)

Gurmukh Singh Dhariwal (42) allegedly died by self-immolation. “My brother-in law would be summoned at odd hours and humiliated. Even I was taken to the police station and tortured by these cops late at night. They demanded bribe, which we were unable to pay,” said the wife of Gurmukh’s brother.

In a video message recorded prior to the self-immolation, Gurmukh accused the three police personnel of torturing him and his family members. Besides, he accused a DSP of being hand in glove with them.

“I had only heard about police brutalities during the terrorism days, but I have faced these myself. Special cell incharge Guriqbal Sikand, ASI Rajesh Kumar and Head Constable Amanpreet Kaur were after my life. Recently, they started harassing my relatives and my brothers too,” he is seen staing in the video.

“Today, when I stepped out of my house with fuel, my son asked me where I was going and why I was so tense. I could not explain anything to him and am on my way to burn myself to death due to the continuous mental harassment by the police personnel,” Gurmukh stated.

“The police personnel demanded bribe from us as I am facing gambling-related cases. They would harass my brothers and their wives by summoning them to the police station, sometimes in the wee hours. I had recently approached the High Court and a DSP was looking into the inquiry. My pleas to the DSP proved futile. I am not left with no option but to end my life. These police personnel are solely responsible for my death,” he alleged.

The police recovered his body from his office in the morning. BJP leaders, including Jai Inder Kaur, today reached the mortuary and raised slogans against the police.

Incharge of the special cell Guriqbal Sikand refuted the allegations, claiming that he had never summoned Gurmukh or his relatives, whose entire family was into the “illegal satta trade”.

“This man faced over a dozen cases pertaining to gambling. The special cell had registered an FIR for gambling against him in October and we had recovered Rs 66.65 lakh. I do not know what triggered him to blame my team and me and die by suicide,” he said.

Never summoned him, say police

Senior officers to probe incident: SP

SP (City) Wazir Singh said Gurmukh Singh faced over 15 cases of gambling, attempt to murder & under NDPS Act. He said senior officers would conduct a probe based on which action would be initiated

