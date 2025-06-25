DT
Home / Punjab / Man killed following dispute over dog race

Man killed following dispute over dog race

Tribune News Service
Mansa, Updated At : 07:04 AM Jun 25, 2025 IST
Photo for representational use.
Satnam Singh (45) of Ferozepur district was killed near Thuthianwali Chowk here. The incident allegedly occurred following a rivalry between two groups over a dog race. Satnam was reportedly attacked with a wooden log by a group of youths from Barnala and Sirsa districts. One more person was also injured in the attack. Acting on the complaint of deceased’s father Gurmeet Singh, the police have booked Jaipal Singh, Chamna Sidhu and 15 unidentified persons.

