Man killed for objecting to daughter’s harassment

A man was killed by some persons on Sunday evening in Abohar’s Bhangala village for opposing his daughter’s harassment.

The Sadar police have brought the body to the Civil Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem and have registered a murder case based on the statement of the deceased’s wife. The suspects have been absconding.

Deceased Balkar Singh’s wife Charanjit Kaur said her daughter was often harassed by a neighbour, Manjinder Singh. Balkar used to scold the man over it. Last evening, when her husband walked out of the house for some work, Manjinder, his brother Tarsem Singh, father Chand Singh and mother Harpreet Kaur attacked him with sharp weapons.