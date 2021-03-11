Man killed in accident while chasing peddlers in Abohar

Our Correspondent

Abohar, August 20

A youth, who was reportedly helping the police in nabbing suspected drug smugglers in Abohar, died in an accident today.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the car that he and a constable were using hit a roadside tree. The deceased has been identified as Vikas Kumar of Sant Nagari. Due to the mishap, the suspected smugglers escaped by dodging the police.

After the accident, anger spread in Sant Nagar. People gathered at the government hospital and took out a protest march through the main roads demanding justice.

Superintendent of Police (D) Gurvinder Singh Sangha and DSP Vibhor Sharma reached the spot and pacified the family members of the deceased. The SP (D) said with the deceased’s help, a trap was laid to control drug smugglers, who were being chased by two vehicles.

While overtaking Vikas’s car near Pattibillah village, the two vehicles had a side-collision due to which Vikas’s car overturned and hit a roadside tree leading to his death. A policeman who was accompanying Vikas sustained injury. The SP (D) assured the relatives that a government job for Vikas’s wife and financial help would be recommended.