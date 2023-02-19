Man killed in road mishap

Muktsar: The driver of a pick-up truck, Labh Singh of Mann Singhwala village, lost his life after an SUV hit his vehicle near Bhullar village on the Muktsar-Bathinda road here on Saturday. TNS
Channi apologises to Takht
Amritsar: Former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has apologised to Akal Takht for wearing a cap over his turban. He tendered an letter in this regard to Akal Takht Jathedar Harpreet Singh on Saturday. TNS
160-kg poppy husk seized
Abohar: The police on Friday night recovered 160-kg poppy husk from a car its driver abandoned the vehicle to escape arrest. SI Lakhbir Singh said a case was registered under the NDPS Act. OC
Two drug peddlers nabbed
Abohar: The police on Saturday nabbed Gurmeet Singh Indergarh and Pandit Nukera and seized 6-gm heroin and 5-gm mephedrone drug from their possession.
