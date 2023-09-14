Man killed, wife hurt in attack by 9 at Nangal

Nangal, September 13
Nine people attacked a couple at a private hospital with sharp-edged weapons. Thus, leaving a man dead. His wife who also suffered injuries during the attack was admitted to PGI, Chandigarh.
The victim, Manjinder Singh (35), was released from jail six months ago after serving life imprisonment in a murder case.
Nangal DSP Satish Kumar said it was a case of old enmity. He said Manjinder had killed brother of Gurcharan Singh, alias Bikka, one of the accused in the attack, in 2010.
The DSP said Manjinder’s wife Rajni was undergoing treatment a private hospital in Gohlani village. Manjinder was attacked by nine people, including Bikka.
Both of them were rushed to the PGI where Manjinder succumbed to his injuries while Rajni was discharged today, he said.
The DSP said six accused had been identified and the teams had been dispatched to nab them.
