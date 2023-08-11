Man kills 20-year-old daughter, ties body to motorcycle and drags it through village in Amritsar

PTI

Amritsar, August 11

A man was arrested for allegedly killing his 20-year-old daughter for spending a day away from home, tying her body to a motorcycle and dragging it through his village in Amritsar, police said on Friday.

He later dumped the body on a railway track, they said, adding that CCTV cameras in the area captured him dragging the body with the two-wheeler.

DSP Kuldeep Singh said the incident took place at Muchhal village in Jandiala and that the accused Bau works as a labourer.

He said Bau's daughter left home on Wednesday without informing anyone in the family and returned on Thursday.

Singh said Bau was angry at her daughter over this and when she returned home, he beat her up and murdered her using a sharp-edged weapon.

The man has been booked under Section 302 of the IPC and arrested, the DSP said.