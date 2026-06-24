A man shot dead his aunt, her son and his friend before taking his own life in Gurdaspur district of Punjab, the police said on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The incident took place on Tuesday night in Mundi Kalar village in Batala.

Advertisement

The accused, Manjot Singh (35), went to the house of his uncle Nishan Singh on Tuesday night. Manjot was accompanied by his friend Pargat Singh, an ex-serviceman and a resident of Khan Pyara village, police said.

Advertisement

Manjot, who was holding Pargat's pistol, opened fire at his aunt Hardeep Kaur (45) and her son Haramrit Singh (13). Nishan was not home at the time of the incident, police said.

Pargat objected to the firing and had an argument with Manjot. The accused then shot dead Pargat, whose body was found in an open area, they said.

Advertisement

Manjot later went back home and allegedly shot himself dead with the same weapon. His body was found in the kitchen of his home, they added.

When Nishan returned home, he found the bodies of his wife and son, and informed police.

It is suspected that a land dispute between Manjot and Nishan was the reason behind the killings. The bodies have been sent to the Batala Civil Hospital for post-mortem, police said.

Manjot's parents are no more and his brother lives abroad.