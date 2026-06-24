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Home / Punjab / Man kills aunt, cousin and friend before shooting self in Punjab's Gurdaspur district

Man kills aunt, cousin and friend before shooting self in Punjab's Gurdaspur district

It is suspected that a land was the reason behind the killings

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PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:07 PM Jun 24, 2026 IST
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A man shot dead his aunt, her son and his friend before taking his own life in Gurdaspur district of Punjab, the police said on Wednesday.

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The incident took place on Tuesday night in Mundi Kalar village in Batala.

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The accused, Manjot Singh (35), went to the house of his uncle Nishan Singh on Tuesday night. Manjot was accompanied by his friend Pargat Singh, an ex-serviceman and a resident of Khan Pyara village, police said.

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Manjot, who was holding Pargat's pistol, opened fire at his aunt Hardeep Kaur (45) and her son Haramrit Singh (13). Nishan was not home at the time of the incident, police said.

Pargat objected to the firing and had an argument with Manjot. The accused then shot dead Pargat, whose body was found in an open area, they said.

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Manjot later went back home and allegedly shot himself dead with the same weapon. His body was found in the kitchen of his home, they added.

When Nishan returned home, he found the bodies of his wife and son, and informed police.

It is suspected that a land dispute between Manjot and Nishan was the reason behind the killings. The bodies have been sent to the Batala Civil Hospital for post-mortem, police said.

Manjot's parents are no more and his brother lives abroad.

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