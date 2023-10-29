Man kills beggar in Jalalabad

Tribune News Service

Fazilka: A man has been booked for allegedly killing a beggar in Jalalabad. Amrik Singh of Dashmesh Nagar, alleged that one Sanjay started quarrelling with him when he refused to give him ‘beedi’. Pamma, a beggar, tried to intervene and was allegedly killed by Sanjay with a sharp weapon. OC

Three farmers robbed

Abohar: Three farmers were allegedly robbed and beaten by six armed bikers near a petrol pump outside Achariki village on Friday. Victims Sukhchain, Manga and Bhajan Lal were returning from Chak Maharajke village on their tractor-trolley. OC

Man held for sacrilege

Muktsar: The police have arrested a resident of Akalgarh village for allegedly stealing ‘Gutka Sahib’ from a gurdwara and burning it on Friday. A resident of the village claimed that he saw Baljit Singh committing the theft at the gurdwara.

